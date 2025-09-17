EPA orders Syracuse to strengthen lead protections in drinking water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an order under the Safe Drinking Water Act directing the City of Syracuse, New York, to take additional steps to address lead in its drinking water system.

The order, informed by an April inspection conducted with the New York State Department of Health, requires the city to improve corrosion control treatment, enhance lead sampling protocols and expand public education on lead exposure risks. EPA also cited errors in the city’s sampling locations and inadequate public outreach.

“Families across America, including Syracuse, deserve clean drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci in a press release. “This order provides Syracuse a roadmap that clearly lays out the steps needed under federal regulation to address lead in its drinking water.”

Although recent state-supervised monitoring showed lead levels below the action threshold, the city will continue increased frequency of tap monitoring until further notice. Syracuse is also receiving technical assistance from EPA contractor centers to strengthen its corrosion control strategy.

Lead exposure remains a major concern for children, with long-term effects on growth and learning. EPA said the order is intended to ensure stronger, long-term protections for Syracuse families while supporting compliance with federal and state requirements.