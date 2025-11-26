EPA launches $3B initiative to accelerate lead service line replacement nationwide

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $3 billion in new State Revolving Fund (SRF) financing to help states identify and remove lead service lines, along with an additional $1.1 billion in reallocated funds originally awarded to states that have not yet used them. The agency also launched a new national dashboard tracking state-reported lead service line inventories.

The funding aims to speed progress on reducing lead exposure in drinking water. Lead service lines remain the primary source of lead in drinking water and pose significant health risks, especially for children.

“This investment represents the EPA’s unwavering commitment to protecting America's children from the dangers of lead exposure in their drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “With our updated data, we can tackle this challenge more efficiently than ever before, and we're ensuring every dollar goes directly toward replacing the lead pipes that threaten our communities.”

EPA is also releasing updated national estimates showing about 4 million remaining lead service lines, down sharply from the previous estimate of 9 million. The reduction reflects improved data submitted through the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, which require utilities to inventory service line materials.

“Today’s announcement is a win-win for drinking water systems and for the health and futures of our nation’s children,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “Not only are we providing $3 billion in new federal assistance for replacing lead pipes, and $1.1 billion in redistributed federal funding, but we also expect that this money will go farther because updated inventory data show far fewer lead pipes across the country.”

Funding allotments for states will now be based on the most accurate inventory data available. States that have not obligated or spent Drinking Water SRF funding since fiscal year 2023 will be required to submit a plan explaining how they will deploy funds more quickly before becoming eligible for new dollars.

The new investments can be used for lead service line replacement and related activities, including identification, planning, design, and construction. EPA has also issued updated guidance to help states take advantage of program flexibilities and improve fund utilization.