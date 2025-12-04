EPA orders Atlantic City utility to correct Lead and Copper Rule violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority (ACMUA) to correct multiple violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Lead and Copper Rule following a multi-year investigation.

According to EPA, an inspection and review conducted in 2025 found that ACMUA had not met federal and state requirements for monitoring and reporting lead and copper levels in tap water. The violations included inadequate sampling practices and failure to maintain proper sampling plans.

“Ensuring that water systems provide safe drinking water to consumers is fundamental to EPA’s mission,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci in a press release. “In this instance, we have collaborated with our counterparts in New Jersey to identify violations and establish a definitive course of action for Atlantic City’s public utility to meet its obligations under the law.”

Under the order issued October 27, 2025, ACMUA must update its lead and copper sampling plans and complete two consecutive rounds of sampling in 2026. The utility is also required to improve monitoring and reporting procedures and conduct follow-up activities if action levels are exceeded. In addition, ACMUA must notify consumers of their lead monitoring results.

EPA noted that the action follows a series of inquiries and inspections between 2022 and 2025 that revealed shortcomings in ACMUA’s compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule, which sets requirements intended to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water.

The agency consulted with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection before issuing the order and said it will continue providing technical assistance to help ACMUA return to full compliance.