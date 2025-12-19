EPA approves $240M in WIFIA loans for drinking water and wastewater upgrades in Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved three Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans totaling $240 million to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Oregon and Washington, including significant investments in drinking water system reliability.

Two of the loans directly support drinking water improvements. In Medford, Oregon, a $147 million WIFIA loan will benefit approximately 166,000 people by improving infrastructure and protecting the water quality of the Rogue River, a nationally significant drinking water source. In northwest Oregon, the Rockwood Water People’s Utility District received a $28 million WIFIA loan to advance its Cascade Groundwater Development Project, which is intended to improve the reliability of the district’s drinking water supply for about 66,000 customers. This marks Rockwood’s second WIFIA loan.

A third loan, totaling $65 million, was approved for King County, Washington, to modernize portions of its wastewater system. While wastewater-focused, the project is expected to benefit rural residents and businesses by extending the useful life of critical infrastructure.

“EPA’s WIFIA program is actively working to accelerate investments in water infrastructure through multiple avenues,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in an EPA press release. “This program has only gotten stronger since its inaugural loan was issued under the first Trump administration and the agency is committed to maximizing the impact of WIFIA to strengthen essential water services that benefit households and the American economy.”

EPA also noted that it is continuing to accept applications under its current WIFIA funding round, which includes $6.5 billion available nationwide, along with an additional $550 million through the State WIFIA (SWIFIA) program, with priorities that include ensuring safe drinking water and improving water system resilience.