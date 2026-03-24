PPI urges open procurement as New York advances $250M water infrastructure funding

The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI) is calling for open, competitive procurement processes as New York moves forward with a newly approved $250 million water infrastructure funding package.

The funding, approved by the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors, will support lead service line replacement, PFAS treatment, stormwater resiliency and wastewater system upgrades across communities including Rochester, Poughkeepsie and Ogdensburg.

While applauding the investment, PPI cautioned that limiting procurement options could hinder cost-effectiveness and project delivery.

“Any municipal procurement procedure must be open to competitive bidding,” stated David M. Fink president, PPI, in a press release. “This way products that demonstrate the longest service life while being fiscally responsible to the local ratepayer can be evaluated and selected.”

PPI emphasized that a material-neutral approach would allow utilities to select from a broader range of pipe materials as they work to accelerate infrastructure improvements, particularly for lead service line replacement.

“As New York moves forward to replace lead service lines and deliver safer drinking water, state leaders deserve credit for making this issue a priority,” Fink said. “This funding is an important step for communities working to remove lead pipes, reduce health risks, and strengthen aging water systems.”

The organization warned that restricting material choices could increase costs and slow progress.

“If New York is serious about replacing every lead service line, it should not lock communities into a costly, slower one-material mandate,” he continued. “A material-neutral approach with open competition will give communities the flexibility they need to control costs, move projects faster, and support innovation.”

PPI pointed to materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) as potential options to support faster, more cost-effective replacements, as utilities nationwide face mounting pressure to modernize aging drinking water infrastructure.