    Infrastructure improvements announced for Belle, West Virginia

    Aug. 20, 2024
    West Virginia American Water announced infrastructure improvements for water lines in Belle, West Virginia.
    West Virginia American Water announced on August 19, 2024, two infrastructure improvements to replace approximately 2,760 feet of water main in Belle. The company will invest over $1 million in system improvements in this area.

    The East Riverview Driver project, which started July 29, 2024, includes replacing 1,460 feet of aging water main with 8-inch and 2-inch PVC main. Construction will take place along East Riverview Drive from 8th Street East to 13th Street East. The project will help improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household use and firefighting.

    The East 6th Street project, which started August 5, 2024, includes replacing 1,300 feet of aging water main with 6-inch and 2-inch PVC main.

    Construction will take place from U.S. Route 60 to the end of East 6th Street and along East Central Avenue from East 6th Street to East 5th Street. These upgrades will help improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household use and firefighting.

    Crews will work on both projects Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Local traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

    The company expects to complete the water main installation, connect all customer service lines to the new main and finish street restoration and paving by the end of October 2024.

