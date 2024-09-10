West Virginia American Water to complete infrastructure upgrade project

West Virginia American Water announced on September 9, 2024, a new infrastructure project on Ruffner Avenue in Charleston.

American Water will be investing more than $750,000 in the East End as part of a commitment to providing safe, reliable water service.

This project, which started August 12, includes replacing 1,230 feet of aging 12-inch water main. Construction will take place along Ruffner Avenue from the Jackson Street intersection to Quarrier Street intersection. These upgrades will improve service reliability for customers, which will help reduce service disruptions.

Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main replacement, connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of October and final street restoration will be complete in the fall of 2024.

These infrastructure upgrade projects are an important investment in public health and safety, and they also help support the economic health of the communities served by West Virginia American Water.

According to a press release, economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout local economies.