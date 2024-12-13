West Virginia American Water announces $295,000 investment in infrastructure upgrades

West Virginia American Water announced on December 12, 2024, an infrastructure upgrade project in Oak Hill. The company will be investing approximately $295,000 in infrastructure improvements within the community.

This project, which recently began, includes replacing 1,730 feet of aging pipe with 2-inch PVC main. Construction will take place along Third Street from Highlawn Park Avenue to Third Avenue and on Third Avenue from Third Street to Second Street. These upgrades will improve service reliability for customers by helping to reduce service disruptions.

Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. Main replacement work is scheduled to be completed by the end of December, with the final street restoration set to take place in the spring of 2025.

This infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water’s plan to invest more than $97 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2024. In addition, these projects help support the economic health of the communities served by West Virginia American Water. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout local economies.

Over the past decade, West Virginia American Water has invested over $736 million, in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades to address aging infrastructure across the Mountain State, including more than 168 miles of new water main.

During construction, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.