California State Water Project increases allocation forecast

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced an update to the State Water Project (SWP) allocation forecast for 2025.

The announcement was made on January 28, 2025, and stated that allocation has increased to 20% of requested supplies, up from 15% in December 2024.

The SWP provides water to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians.

While January remained dry across California, storm runoff into the state’s reservoirs came in higher than forecasted at the end of December, allowing for a modest allocation increase. Storms in late November and early December had a positive impact by saturating the ground, allowing for storms through December to more efficiently run off into reservoirs.

However, more storms are needed. The long-range forecast does hint at a return to wet conditions in February that could bring rain and snow.

“We are in the middle of our biggest months for precipitation for California, and unfortunately January has been very dry, putting a significant dent in our season,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release. “A return to wet weather is critical for our season’s success and it will take many more storms to make up the deficit and further boost water supply deliveries.”

Despite the dry conditions, California has effectively managed its reservoirs to keep storage above average for this time of year. Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, is currently at 127% of average for this time of year. San Luis Reservoir, which is jointly operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, is at 102% of average for this time of year.

Reservoirs in Southern California are also near or above their historical averages.