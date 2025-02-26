  • Subscribe
    GLWA continues emergency response work on Southwest Detroit water main

    Feb. 26, 2025
    Crews replaced a 15-foot segment of pipe and have started installing a new access point.
    New pipe being welded into place.
    New pipe being welded into place.

    A break on a 54-inch steel water transmission main at Beard and Rowan in Southwest Detroit occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, February 17, 2025.

    On Friday, February 21, a 15-foot segment of replacement pipe was placed and connected.

    The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) announced on February 24 that it is continuing its role as part of the broader emergency response to the break.

    Crews began installing a new access point for future pipe access and, once complete, will pour a concrete encasement or support around the pipe. The concrete support will need to cure for a period of time in order to achieve the appropriate strength before coordination for final repairs.

    GLWA gave an update on February 26 stating that contractors are mortaring joints inside the pipe as the last interior repair step in the main. Contractors also began placing rebar around the outside of the pipe in anticipation of the pouring of a concrete encasement which will support it as the site is backfilled with dirt at the completion of the repair.

    GLWA stated that it will be assisting the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department with the cleaning of sewers in the impacted area to remove debris created by the break.

    A press release stated that the timeline of completion of the repair and testing to clear the main for service is anticipated to run through the end of the week of March 3.

