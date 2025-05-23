EPA partners with Albany, New York to replace lead service lines

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 22, 2025, that it is partnering with the city of Albany and the New York State Department of Health to improve water quality in Albany, New York.

After finding elevated levels of lead in Albany’s drinking water, EPA issued an order on consent that requires the replacement of lead service lines in the city, which serve approximately 98,000 people.

“EPA’s work with the City of Albany is an important opportunity to collaborate and advance the agency’s steadfast commitment to ensuring safe drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci in an EPA press release. “This is cooperative federalism in action. The success of this effort depends on EPA, the state, and local governments all working together.”

After conducting regular sampling of Albany’s water treatment system, the city of Albany found lead concentrations in the drinking water at levels that prompted action from the EPA. On April 29, the EPA issued an order on consent requiring continued monitoring of Albany’s water system and the replacement of lead service lines.

EPA is working with the city of Albany and the New York State Department of Health to develop a comprehensive compliance plan. Among other measures, this plan will outline steps to raise public awareness, improve the reliability of the water system, and complete 7% of the lead service line replacements annually until lead levels are reduced.