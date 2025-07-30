Indiana American Water breaks ground on $50 million water treatment facility

Indiana American Water hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 29, 2025, to mark the start of construction on a new $50 million state-of-the-art water treatment facility in Seymour, Indiana. The new plant will replace the city’s more than 100-year-old facility and is expected to be operational by Fall 2026.

The event was attended by Seymour Mayor Matthew Nicholson, Indiana American Water President Barry L. Suits, representatives from Reynolds Construction, city officials, and community leaders.

“This is a momentous day for the City of Seymour and Indiana American Water,” said Barry L. Suits, president of Indiana American Water, in a press release. “This new facility is more than just concrete and steel—it’s a promise. A promise that we are investing in the infrastructure that supports our health, our economy, and our way of life. It’s a commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water for generations to come.”

The new facility will have a treatment capacity of 4.5 million gallons per day (MGD), nearly doubling the city’s current average daily demand of 2.5 MGD. Designed with future growth in mind, the plant capacity can be expanded to 6 MGD as the community’s needs evolve.