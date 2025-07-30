Indiana American Water breaks ground on $50 million water treatment facility

Indiana American Water hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 29, 2025, to mark the start of construction on a new $50 million state-of-the-art water treatment facility in Seymour, Indiana. The new plant will replace the city’s more than 100-year-old facility and is expected to be operational by Fall 2026.
The event was attended by Seymour Mayor Matthew Nicholson, Indiana American Water President Barry L. Suits, representatives from Reynolds Construction, city officials, and community leaders.
“This is a momentous day for the City of Seymour and Indiana American Water,” said Barry L. Suits, president of Indiana American Water, in a press release. “This new facility is more than just concrete and steel—it’s a promise. A promise that we are investing in the infrastructure that supports our health, our economy, and our way of life. It’s a commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water for generations to come.”
The new facility will have a treatment capacity of 4.5 million gallons per day (MGD), nearly doubling the city’s current average daily demand of 2.5 MGD. Designed with future growth in mind, the plant capacity can be expanded to 6 MGD as the community’s needs evolve.
Key features of the new plant include:
- Advanced filtration systems to improve water quality and taste.
- Modern chemical feed systems to meet current and future water quality standards.
- Centralized data monitoring for real-time operational oversight.
- Emergency power generation to ensure uninterrupted service.
- Upgraded wellfield infrastructure and a new raw water main to enhance supply resilience.
Mayor Matthew Nicholson praised the project as a vital investment in the city’s future. “We appreciate Indiana American Water’s continued investment in Seymour. This new facility will continue to benefit our community for many years to come,” he said in a press release.
The existing plant, originally built in the early 1900s, has faced increasing challenges due to its age and location within the floodway of the East Fork of the White River. Over the past decade, the site has experienced flooding on more than 400 days, including five major flood events, the most recent occurring this past April.
“This project is about resilience,” said Suits in a press release. “It’s about helping ensure that no matter the weather or the challenges ahead, Seymour has a water system it can count on.”
Construction of the facility is being led by Reynolds Construction through a design-build approach, with approximately $42 million allocated for plant construction and design, and an additional $8 million for raw water infrastructure, wellfield improvements and other related costs.