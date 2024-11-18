U.S. EPA announces $156 million loan to improve water infrastructure in Texas city

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on November 15, 2024, a new $156 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the City of Pflugerville, Texas, to support drinking water infrastructure upgrades and continue to ensure that the entire community can rely on clean, safe drinking water.

“Upgrading water infrastructure is one of the best ways to support vibrant communities. Clean, safe, and reliable water nurtures healthy residents and protects the environment while construction work on these upgrades creates good-paying jobs,” said EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott in a press release.

This WIFIA loan will enable the city to plan, design and construct three drinking-water projects. The city will expand its water treatment plant and increase the capacity of the existing drinking water distribution system by upsizing pipes, constructing a new secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line, and upgrading pump stations. Together, these projects will help the city meet current and future demand.

With this loan, the EPA and the city of Pflugerville are also announcing a $462 million master agreement, which will facilitate future low-cost WIFIA financing to support upcoming drinking water and wastewater projects.

Through WIFIA financing, the city will save up to $6.5 million in interest costs. By securing a $462 million master agreement, the city increases its funding certainty to implement critical projects outlined in its 10-year capital improvement program plan and will have the flexibility to draw loan funds at any time during construction to reimburse for project costs. As a result, the city can make critical water system upgrades while keeping water bills affordable for the community. Additionally, the projects will create about 1,200 jobs.

This is the second WIFIA loan to the city. In 2022, the City of Pflugerville was awarded the first WIFIA loan, totaling $52 million, to support the Wilbarger Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“Congratulations to Pflugerville for securing this $156 million EPA loan with more to investments to come. Through this loan program and unprecedented funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is working with local partners across the country to address community needs and create new opportunities through water,” Pigott said in the press release.