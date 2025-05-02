WEF encourages Congress to protect against proposed cuts to federal funding

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) is deeply concerned by the proposed cuts to water infrastructure funding in the White House’s FY26 discretionary spending request to Congress. Sustained investment in local water infrastructure is essential to economic growth, job creation, and the protection of public health. It is imperative that Congress preserve robust federal funding to support water projects in communities across the country.

While federal dollars account for a relatively small portion of total water infrastructure spending, they play a pivotal role in helping communities comply with federal regulatory requirements. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, only about 30% of the funding needed for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is currently being met. Meanwhile, over the past decade, local ratepayer water bills have increased nearly five times faster than inflation.

WEF and our more than 30,000 members remain committed to working with Congress to underscore the importance of stable, reliable federal funding through key programs such as EPA’s State Revolving Funds, USDA’s Rural Development initiatives, HUD’s Community Development Block Grants, and others that enable critical local water infrastructure investments.