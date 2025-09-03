De Nora unveils new chlorine dioxide generator at Global Water Expo

De Nora Water Technologies has introduced Oxicore, a new chlorine dioxide generator within its Capital Controls line of treatment systems. The launch took place at the Global Water Expo in Saudi Arabia.

The system is designed to produce chlorine dioxide on demand with reported yields of up to 99%. It uses hydrochloric acid and sodium chlorite in a submerged reactor, enabling direct injection into pressurized pipes or water basins.

Oxicore incorporates several safety features, including onboard leak detection, fail-safe shutdowns and continuous dilution to prevent gas accumulation. Its modular skid design allows utilities and industrial operators to scale capacity by adding units with limited disruption.

Applications include municipal drinking water treatment, industrial process water and cooling towers, as well as containerized systems requiring flexible disinfection capacity. Chlorine dioxide is considered a strong, selective disinfectant that does not generate the same disinfection byproducts as traditional chlorine.