Pennsylvania American Water awarded $64M for statewide water infrastructure projects

The Shapiro administration has announced that Pennsylvania American Water will receive $64.4 million in grants and low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to support four major water infrastructure improvement projects across Butler, Columbia, Fayette and Monroe counties.

“These projects will have a positive impact on the service provided for our customers by enabling us to continue our efforts to improve water infrastructure across the state,” said Tony Nokovich, vice president of engineering for Pennsylvania American Water, in a press release.

The largest allocation — a $28.5 million loan — will fund upgrades to the Oneida Valley Water Treatment Plant in Butler County, including new flocculation, sedimentation and filtration trains to improve treatment reliability and performance during peak demand.

In Fayette County, a $2.99 million grant and $2.4 million loan will support the replacement of nearly 400 lead service lines in Uniontown and nearby townships, advancing the utility’s commitment to eliminating lead from its water systems.

Two projects targeting PFAS and manganese removal will receive more than $30 million combined:

In Columbia County, $25.4 million in funding will support a new PFAS treatment facility for the Berwick District featuring granular activated carbon vessels, backup power and flood protection.

In Monroe County, $5 million will go toward a new treatment plant at the Pocono Pine Hill Well Station with adsorbers for PFAS and green sand filters for iron and manganese.

Governor Josh Shapiro praised the projects as part of Pennsylvania’s broader effort to modernize drinking water systems and protect public health. “Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to clean air and pure water — and my administration is investing historic resources to make sure that right is protected,” he said in a press release.