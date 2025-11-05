Watts expands Pure Water commercial RO portfolio with high-capacity, energy-efficient systems

Watts has unveiled its new Pure Water Commercial Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, designed to provide high-purity water for commercial and industrial applications where even trace contaminants can impact quality and performance.

The expanded line introduces six new RO system series engineered for wall, floor or skid mounting, offering flexible and scalable options for varying water quality needs. Production rates range from 200 gallons per day (GPD) to 20,000 GPD, while select models can reach flow rates up to 240 gallons per minute (GPM) to support larger facilities. Custom configurations are available for industrial operations requiring even greater capacity.

Each system is equipped with ultra-low-energy membranes that optimize water production while reducing energy use. Additional features include adjustable total dissolved solids (TDS) blending and monitoring for customizable water quality, vertical membrane design to minimize footprint, and advanced controller technology on 8-inch membrane systems for integration with building automation systems (BAS).

According to Watts, the enhancements are designed to simplify installation, improve operational reliability and lower overall operating costs — supporting sustainable, efficient water purification for commercial and industrial users.