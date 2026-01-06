EPA proposes national drinking water rule for perchlorate

The EPA has proposed a new regulation to monitor and potentially limit perchlorate levels in public drinking water, following a court mandate. The proposal includes setting a health-based MCLG of 0.02 mg/L and considers three enforceable MCLs. Public comments are open until March 9, 2026, with a virtual hearing scheduled for February 19, 2026.
Jan. 6, 2026
2 min read
ID 217111289 @ Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com
EPA proposes national drinking water rule for perchlorate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for perchlorate, outlining potential new monitoring and compliance requirements for public water systems nationwide. The proposal follows a D.C. Circuit Court decision directing EPA to take regulatory action under the Safe Drinking Water Act, despite the agency’s current assessment that perchlorate is not present in drinking water at levels posing a public health concern.

Under the proposed rule, EPA would establish a health-based maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG) of 0.02 milligrams per liter (mg/L). The agency is seeking public comment on three potential enforceable maximum contaminant levels (MCLs): 0.02 mg/L, 0.04 mg/L, or 0.08 mg/L. In addition to setting an MCL, the rule would require public water systems to conduct monitoring for perchlorate and include results in public notifications and Consumer Confidence Reports.

Perchlorate is a naturally occurring and man-made chemical used in products such as rocket fuel, fireworks and explosives. It can interfere with iodine uptake in the thyroid, which is particularly concerning for infants, pregnant women and people with thyroid conditions. EPA previously determined in 2020 that regulating perchlorate was not warranted, citing low occurrence and high compliance costs, but the court ruling requires the agency to revisit that decision through rulemaking.

EPA stated that its analysis continues to show that perchlorate generally does not occur in public water systems at levels of public health concern and that the quantified benefits of regulation may not justify the costs. However, the agency emphasized that it is proceeding with the proposal to meet its legal obligations and to gather updated input from states, utilities, and other stakeholders.

Public comments on the proposed rule are due by March 9, 2026. EPA will also hold a virtual public hearing on Feb. 19, 2026, to solicit additional feedback from water sector stakeholders and the public.

Previously published EPA treatment options for perchlorate in drinking water systems can be viewed here

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Alex Cossin
Email

Alex Cossin

Associate Editor

Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

The role of water resources for data centers and industrial users
Missoula launches data-driven leak detection effort to curb decades of water loss
Be Prepared with a Next-Generation Firewall
Sponsored
Protecting Water Utilities from Cyber Threats
Sponsored