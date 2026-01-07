VVater to deliver on-site potable water treatment for Texas food and beverage facility

VVater announced it has been awarded a multimillion-dollar, 10-year contract by a Fortune 50 global food and beverage company to provide advanced on-site water treatment at a major manufacturing facility in Texas.

Under the agreement, VVater will treat all discharge water from the facility and convert up to 40,000 gallons per day of previously contaminated industrial water into potable drinking water. The system is intended to reduce reliance on freshwater supplies while improving operational resilience in a region facing growing water stress. The project will use VVater’s Farady Reactor technology.

“For large industrial operators, water is no longer a utility; it’s a strategic input,” said Kevin Gast, chairman and CEO of VVater, in a press release. “Companies that run continuously and at scale need certainty, resilience, and control.”

According to VVater, the customer selected the company in part for its ability to design, build, and commission a fully operational water system within weeks rather than months or years. The modular, vertically integrated approach allowed the facility to address water constraints without disrupting ongoing operations.

The project reflects a broader trend among large U.S. manufacturers toward decentralized water treatment and reuse systems as facilities face rising water costs, tighter discharge regulations, and increased scrutiny around water stewardship. By treating water at the point of use and closing the loop on water consumption, the system is designed to reduce supply risk and support long-term compliance and operational reliability.