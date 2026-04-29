Usalco opens new California facility to expand water treatment chemical supply

“The opening of our Rancho Cucamonga facility marks a meaningful milestone for Usalco and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting water infrastructure in the Western United States,” said Ken Gayer, Chief Executive Officer of Usalco, in a press release. “Local manufacturing strengthens supply reliability for customers facing water scarcity and increasingly more difficult contaminant removal requirements.”

The facility produces specialty coagulants and customized treatment solutions, complementing the company’s existing operations in Modesto and enhancing its ability to serve the broader California market.

“This facility supports our customers by placing advanced treatment solutions closer to their location,” said Terry Waldo, Chief Commercial Officer of Usalco, in a press release. “Local production and technical partnership help utilities and industries improve treatment performance while maintaining efficient and reliable supply chains.”

Construction began in September 2025 as part of an approximately $17 million investment. The facility will employ a small team focused on chemical production and logistics while serving as a regional supply hub.

Company officials said the expansion strengthens Usalco’s western U.S. manufacturing network and improves responsiveness to customer needs as utilities contend with tightening regulations and more complex source water conditions.