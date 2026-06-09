Usalco launches digital solutions division to expand AI-driven water treatment optimization

Usalco has launched a new Digital Solutions Division aimed at expanding the company’s artificial intelligence and real-time operational intelligence capabilities for water and wastewater treatment utilities.

The new division will consolidate the company’s digital platforms, technical services and field expertise under a unified structure centered around its Decision Blue platform, which Usalco describes as an “intelligent operating system” for treatment decision-making.

The move reflects a broader trend across the water sector as utilities increasingly adopt AI-driven tools, predictive analytics and real-time monitoring systems to help operators manage changing source water conditions, tightening regulations and growing treatment complexity.

Usalco said Decision Blue combines applied chemistry expertise with digital analytics and operational support tools designed to improve treatment outcomes and reduce operational risk. The platform includes technologies such as Virtual Jar, which allows operators to model treatment dosage scenarios before implementing changes, and Corrosion Sentry, a corrosion-control monitoring platform strengthened through the company’s recent acquisition of Shannon Chemical.

The company emphasized that its digital strategy is focused on “human-in-the-loop” decision support, meaning the systems are designed to support plant operators rather than replace them.

“Decision Blue reflects where water treatment is headed — toward more intelligent, connected, and operator-centered decision support,” said Chris Miller, interim chief digital officer and vice president of digital innovation at Usalco, in a statement.

Usalco also announced that Miller, who holds a Ph.D. and professional engineering license, will lead the division as the company expands hiring in digital product development, engineering, data science and commercial enablement.

The launch comes as utilities across North America face increasing pressure to optimize chemical dosing, corrosion control and treatment efficiency while balancing operational costs and regulatory compliance requirements. Many water systems are also exploring digital twins, machine learning and predictive treatment technologies to better manage aging infrastructure and evolving water quality challenges.

According to the company, the Digital Solutions Division will integrate on-site technical expertise with cloud-based analytics and operational support services to create a more connected treatment management framework.

Usalco CEO Ken Gayer said the investment is intended to help utilities address increasingly complex treatment demands through a combination of chemistry, operational expertise, data and AI-enabled decision support.

The company said the division represents a long-term strategic investment as digitalization accelerates across the water treatment sector.