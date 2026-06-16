Jacobs to study innovative desalination concepts for Singapore’s future water supply

Jacobs has been selected by Singapore’s national water agency, PUB, to conduct a feasibility study for a potential new desalination plant designed to strengthen the nation’s long-term water security and maximize the use of limited land resources.

The study will evaluate innovative facility concepts that could incorporate multistory structures and deeper underground spaces to reduce the project’s footprint in one of the world’s most land-constrained urban environments. Jacobs will also assess the feasibility of a dual-mode treatment facility capable of processing both seawater and freshwater, providing greater operational flexibility during changing weather conditions and water supply challenges.

As part of the assignment, Jacobs will deliver advisory and feasibility services including conceptual design development, treatment technology evaluations, construction methodology analysis, lifecycle cost assessments and risk reviews.

According to Jacobs, the project builds on the company’s longstanding partnership with PUB and Singapore’s broader strategy of diversifying water supplies through desalination, water reuse and advanced wastewater treatment. The firm has previously supported several major water infrastructure projects in Singapore, including the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, multiple NEWater facilities and the Tuas and Changi water reclamation plants.

The study comes as utilities worldwide continue exploring desalination and alternative water supply strategies to address growing water scarcity driven by climate pressures, population growth and increasing demand. If advanced, the project could help Singapore further strengthen the resilience and flexibility of its integrated water management system.