De Nora launches small-system PFAS removal solution

Industrie De Nora has introduced the SORB FX Pak, a pre-engineered contaminant removal system designed for small and rural water systems. The compact, skidded unit supports both ion exchange (IX) and granular activated carbon (GAC) — U.S. EPA-recognized Best Available Technologies (BAT) for PFAS removal.

The system treats flows from 10 to 150 gpm and features a plug-and-play design, rapid delivery timelines and external serviceability for simplified operation and maintenance. Scalable from 20" to 48" diameter, the SORB FX Pak offers flexible payment options to help small communities address PFAS treatment challenges affordably.

Part of De Nora’s established SORB line, which treats more than 250 million gallons of water daily worldwide, the new system will be demonstrated at the National Rural Water Association’s WaterPro Conference in New Orleans, Sept. 14–16, 2025, and later at WEFTEC in Chicago.