Legal challenges cloud future of PFAS regulation as EPA moves to vacate PFAS MCL

At issue are the Maximum Contaminant Level Goals (MCLGs) and enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) for PFNA, PFHxS, HFPO-DA (commonly known as GenX), and a category referred to as “ Hazard Index PFAS.” In its filing, EPA acknowledged that it violated the Safe Drinking Water Act by proposing and finalizing both the regulatory determination and the drinking water standards for these chemicals simultaneously. This procedural error, the agency said, deprived stakeholders of a meaningful opportunity to comment on the regulatory determination before the standards were set.

The EPA is not seeking to vacate the rule for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most widely studied and regulated PFAS compounds. The agency maintains that it followed proper statutory procedures for those contaminants and is defending their inclusion in the final rule.

For municipal drinking water utilities, the motion introduces a layer of regulatory uncertainty. If the court grants the vacatur, utilities may need to reassess compliance strategies and monitoring plans for the affected PFAS compounds. In many cases across the U.S., drinking water systems are already paying for, implementing and installing PFAS removal systems to comply with the MCL, including the Hazard Index EPA hopes to vacate.

This motion aligns with EPA's strategic priority update on PFAS from May of this year, which also called for an extension of the compliance deadline. Originally scheduled for April 26, 2029, the agency called for it to be moved to 2031 to give utilities more time to comply, shift priorities for treatment technologies, and plan capital spending.

The legal challenge underscores the importance of procedural transparency in federal rulemaking, particularly for contaminants that carry significant cost and operational implications for water systems. It also reflects a broader trend of legal scrutiny facing EPA regulations, including recent challenges to methane rules and environmental justice grant programs.

Water industry professionals should monitor the outcome of this case closely, and refer to news on regulations within their states. This vacation may influence future regulatory actions at the state level, which would still require compliance by drinking water utilities.