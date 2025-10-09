Arq highlights PFAS solutions and sustainability progress in 2024 report

Arq, Inc. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing major progress in environmental technology, operational safety and governance while advancing production of activated carbon products to address PFAS contamination.

The company reported $109 million in 2024 revenue and consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, underscoring the profitability of its environmental solutions. Arq expects to reach full nameplate granular activated carbon (GAC) production in 2025, supported by early customer contracts across municipal water, air purification and renewable gas sectors.

“Our 2024 Sustainability Report showcases a transformational year for Arq,” said CEO Bob Rasmus in a press release. “We’re enabling a cleaner and safer planet while demonstrating that environmental stewardship and business excellence go hand in hand.”

At its Red River facility, Arq neared mechanical completion and began commissioning equipment to support PFAS treatment applications. The site is designed to generate surplus electricity for the grid, contributing to energy efficiency goals. The company also continues converting coal waste into useful carbon materials at its Corbin facility, part of its vertically integrated, U.S.-based supply chain aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of activated carbon production.

Arq’s report also highlights zero fatalities across operations, expanded community engagement programs, and strengthened board-level ESG oversight. The company now holds over 140 patents related to activated carbon and adjacent technologies.

With new EPA PFAS drinking water standards expected to drive increased demand for GAC, Arq estimates a 370-million-pound supply gap by 2030 – positioning the company for long-term growth in water treatment and related markets.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available on Arq’s website.