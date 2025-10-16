JCSD secures $12.4M in PFAS settlement funds from 3M to support water quality improvements

The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has received more than $12.4 million through the national PFAS contamination settlement with 3M, funds that will help offset costs tied to safeguarding the community’s drinking water supply. The district has already received its first disbursement, with additional payments expected in the coming months.

JCSD was one of the first agencies in California to proactively test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—well before state mandates or funding programs were in place. After discovering elevated PFAS levels, the district took 60% of its production capacity offline, implemented advanced treatment and blending strategies and partnered with neighboring agencies to maintain safe and reliable service.

“Protecting the health and safety of our residents is, and always will be, JCSD’s highest priority,” said General Manager Chris Berch in a press release. “This settlement will help ease the financial burden of protecting our community’s drinking water supply and reduce future costs for our ratepayers.”

Settlement funds will be reinvested in water quality improvements, ensuring that remediation costs fall on polluters—not customers. JCSD was represented by SL Environmental Law Group, which has helped secure more than $2 billion in PFAS-related settlements for utilities nationwide.

“Our customers deserve peace of mind when they turn on the tap,” added JCSD Board President Betty Folsom in a press release. “We want them to know that their water is safe, their District is vigilant, and we are holding polluters accountable.”

JCSD continues to advocate for stronger state and federal PFAS policies, most recently testifying before the California State Assembly to share its experience and support broader legislative action.