Kurita America and Cyclopure expand partnership to advance sustainable PFAS removal technology

Kurita America Inc. and Cyclopure have announced an expanded partnership aimed at delivering a next-generation, sustainable solution for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water using a fully regenerable material.

By combining Cyclopure’s patented DEXSORB adsorbent with Kurita’s water treatment system design and fabrication expertise, the companies plan to provide utilities and industries with a reliable, cost-effective solution to meet increasingly strict PFAS regulations.

PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” are known for their persistence in the environment and links to health risks. Traditional treatment methods such as activated carbon and ion exchange can face challenges related to capacity, co-contaminant sensitivity, and waste disposal. According to Cyclopure, DEXSORB offers four to ten times higher capacity than conventional media, removes a broad range of PFAS compounds, and can be regenerated and reused — significantly reducing waste and lifecycle costs.

Kurita is leading the design and fabrication of a new PFAS regeneration facility in Michigan, which will serve as a hub for scalable treatment and material reuse. Cyclopure’s DEXSORB technology is already deployed across residential, municipal, military and industrial applications, providing a foundation for broader implementation.

“We see exciting opportunities in aligning Kurita’s global water treatment expertise with Cyclopure’s breakthrough DEXSORB® technology,” said Todd Emslander, CEO of Kurita America, in a press release. “This expanding partnership furthers Kurita’s commitment to creating shared value in our society through sustainable innovation.”

Frank Cassou, CEO of Cyclopure, added in a press release that “We are excited to work with the Kurita Global team. They have deep experience in water treatment services, powered by a culture of innovation. Together we can scale the rapid deployment of DEXSORB to assist water treatment managers across the U.S. and around the world.”

The collaboration marks an important step in addressing PFAS contamination while advancing sustainability in water treatment — offering communities and industries a “cradle-to-grave” PFAS solution that supports both regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship.