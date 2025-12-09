Study links PFAS-contaminated drinking water to billions in annual health costs

New research from the University of Arizona estimates that exposure to PFAS-contaminated drinking water imposes at least $8 billion in annual social costs across the contiguous U.S., underscoring the scale of health and economic impacts tied to “forever chemicals.” The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed all births in New Hampshire from 2010–2019 and found significant increases in adverse birth outcomes among mothers whose drinking water came from wells located “downstream” of PFAS-contaminated sites.

According to the research team, infants born to these mothers experienced higher rates of first-year mortality, preterm birth—including births before 28 weeks—and low birth weight, compared to mothers receiving water from unaffected wells. These real-world findings reinforce earlier laboratory studies and public health concerns about PFAS exposure during pregnancy.

By extrapolating the New Hampshire data nationwide, the authors estimate that PFAS contamination results in billions of dollars in medical expenses, long-term health burdens, and reduced lifetime earnings for affected children. “Removing PFAS from drinking water not only results in drastically improved health outcomes. It also produces a significant long-term economic benefit,” said study coauthor and economics professor Derek Lemoine in an article.

The research focused on two long-chain PFAS—PFOA and PFOS—which are no longer manufactured in the U.S. but remain in soils and continue migrating into groundwater. Hydrology researcher Bo Guo noted that the PFAS currently detected in groundwater represents only “a tiny fraction” of what remains in the environment.

The study also highlights potential near-term mitigation options. Activated carbon filtration, whether installed at water treatment facilities or in individual homes, can remove long-chain PFAS compounds from drinking water. “These chemicals may be everywhere, but we still find that drinking water matters for pregnant women,” Lemoine said. “Installing and maintaining home water filters could be prudent for them.”

The findings arrive as utilities nationwide continue to assess PFAS liabilities and as regulatory agencies advance new drinking water standards and cleanup requirements.