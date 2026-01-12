EU begins harmonized PFAS monitoring under recast drinking water directive

The EU's new regulations introduce systematic PFAS testing across member countries, simplifying reporting and requiring corrective actions for exceedances to safeguard drinking water sources.
European Union flags at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium

New European Union rules taking effect Jan. 12 require Member States to begin harmonized monitoring of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water to ensure compliance with new limit values established under the recast Drinking Water Directive.

Under the new requirements, Member States must monitor PFAS levels using standardized methods and report results to the European Commission, including data on exceedances, incidents, and any granted derogations. The updated reporting framework is designed to be simpler than the system under the previous directive and marks the first time systematic PFAS monitoring in drinking water is being implemented across the EU.

If monitoring identifies PFAS concentrations above the regulatory limits, Member States are required to take corrective action to protect public health and inform the public. Potential responses include closing contaminated wells, adding treatment processes to remove PFAS, or restricting the use of affected drinking water supplies for the duration of the exceedance.

The new monitoring requirements support the EU’s Water Resilience Strategy, which emphasizes the right to safe drinking water and calls for urgent action to address pollutants that threaten drinking water sources.

To support consistent implementation, the European Commission issued technical guidelines in 2024 outlining analytical methods for measuring “PFAS Total” and “Sum of PFAS” in drinking water. The guidelines were developed in consultation with Member States and are based on technical and socio-economic assessments to ensure appropriate and practical monitoring under the recast directive.

