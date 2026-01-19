EPA updates Palmerton residents on PFAS response and drinking water protections

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region held a public meeting this week to update residents on cleanup activities at the Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund site and ongoing efforts to protect the community’s drinking water system from PFAS contamination.

More than 150 residents attended the meeting at the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, where representatives from EPA, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health discussed the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the area and answered community questions.

“EPA is committed to protecting the health and well-being of the Palmerton community,” said Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey, EPA Region 3 administrator, in a press release. “We are working diligently with our state and local partners to implement solutions that will provide long-term access to clean, safe drinking water for all residents.”

EPA’s involvement follows notification from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in May 2024 that PFOS and PFOA were detected above federal maximum contaminant levels in the Palmerton Municipal Authority’s drinking water supply. Subsequent testing of soil, groundwater, and surface water at the Superfund site identified elevated PFAS levels that are likely contributing to the drinking water contamination.

While the investigation continues, EPA is installing a temporary water treatment system to maintain safe drinking water access and is evaluating long-term strategies for permanent treatment or source control. The agency is working with Palmerton Borough, the local water authority, and PA DEP to develop a lasting solution to protect public health.