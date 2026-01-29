Broward County advances major PFAS treatment upgrades with Carollo, CDM Smith

Broward County, Fla., has selected Carollo Engineers, in association with CDM Smith, to design a comprehensive set of water treatment and transmission upgrades aimed at addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the county’s groundwater supplies. The project is intended to bring the utility into compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for PFAS ahead of the proposed April 2031 compliance deadline.

Described as one of Florida’s largest PFAS treatment initiatives to date, the effort includes installation of nanofiltration treatment systems at both of the county’s water treatment plants, along with approximately six miles of large-diameter potable water transmission main to improve system redundancy and reliability.