EPA highlights progress on PFAS testing, treatment and cleanup efforts

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin released a summary of actions taken during the first year of the Trump Administration to address risks from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, with a focus on drinking water protection, testing, cleanup and enforcement.

According to EPA, PFAS was designated a top agency priority on the first day of the administration. Since January 2025, the agency has advanced efforts aimed at identifying PFAS sources, reducing exposure in drinking water, supporting affected communities and holding polluters accountable.

“Keeping Americans safe from the risks of PFAS chemicals has been a top priority of mine dating back to my time in Congress,” Zeldin said in an EPA press release.

Among the actions highlighted, EPA launched the PFAS OUTreach Initiative (PFAS OUT) to connect with public water systems that need infrastructure upgrades to address PFAS, including systems detecting PFOA and PFOS. The agency said it released $945 million to reduce PFAS exposure in drinking water and completed or advanced multiple treatment projects, including systems in southern California protecting more than 9,500 households.

EPA also reported developing new laboratory methods to detect up to 40 PFAS compounds across water, soil and other environmental media, and advancing science-based levels for PFOA and PFOS in National Primary Drinking Water Regulations while revising compliance timelines. The agency affirmed the CERCLA hazardous substance designation for PFOA and PFOS and proposed updates to PFAS reporting requirements under the Toxic Substances Control Act to reduce duplicative reporting.

Additional actions included installing point-of-entry treatment systems, conducting well sampling near Superfund and military sites, finalizing consent orders for PFAS foam removal, and increasing the frequency of updates to PFAS destruction and disposal guidance.

EPA said it is also establishing an internal coordinating group led by the Office of the Administrator and the Office of Water to accelerate PFAS cleanup and research efforts across agency programs and regions. Looking ahead, the agency plans to expand testing, advance treatment technologies, increase outreach and strengthen enforcement to address PFAS contamination nationwide.