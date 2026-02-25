EPA adds PFHxS-Na to toxics release inventory, expanding PFAS reporting

The EPA has finalized a rule requiring facilities to report the manufacture, use, and release of PFHxS-Na starting in 2026, aiming to improve tracking of PFAS chemicals and protect public health.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a rule adding sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS-Na) to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI), expanding federal tracking of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Under the rule, facilities in covered industries must begin tracking and reporting any manufacture, processing, use, or release of PFHxS-Na starting with the January 1, 2026 reporting period. The first reports will be due July 1, 2027. Because PFHxS-Na is classified as a chemical of special concern, it is subject to a lower reporting threshold of 100 pounds.

“This addition ensures communities have the right to know what chemicals are being used and released in their neighborhoods,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Doug Troutman in an EPA press release. “Transparency is a critical step toward protecting public health and the environment and holding polluters accountable.”

PFHxS-Na is the latest PFAS chemical added to TRI under a process established by Congress in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which directs EPA to automatically include newly identified PFAS in the inventory each year. With this action, the number of PFAS substances tracked by TRI increases to 206.

For drinking water and wastewater utilities, expanded TRI reporting could provide additional insight into potential upstream industrial sources of PFAS entering source waters and wastewater treatment systems. By increasing public access to facility-level chemical data, EPA says the move supports informed local decision-making and greater environmental transparency as communities continue addressing PFAS contamination.

