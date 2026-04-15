Ohio begins distributing $65M in PFAS settlement funds to impacted communities

The State of Ohio has begun distributing the first $65 million from its $110 million settlement with DuPont to support drinking water improvements in communities impacted by PFAS contamination.

The initial funding round will be used for remediation and infrastructure projects, including developing new drinking water sources, installing PFAS treatment systems, and connecting affected private wells to public water systems. The investments are expected to benefit more than 75,000 residents.

“Access to safe drinking water is essential for every Ohio community,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a news release. “These funding awards will be used to make critical improvements to local water systems that will protect public health and strengthen drinking water infrastructure for years to come.”

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed in 2018 alleging that DuPont discharged perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and other PFAS compounds from its Washington Works facility in West Virginia into the air and the Ohio River, impacting communities in southeastern Ohio. The state argued the company was aware of the risks associated with the chemicals.