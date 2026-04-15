Ohio begins distributing $65M in PFAS settlement funds to impacted communities
Key Highlights
- The initial $65 million will support remediation, infrastructure, and water source development projects across impacted Ohio communities.
- Funding aims to install PFAS treatment systems and connect private wells to public water systems to ensure safe drinking water access.
- Over 75,000 residents are expected to benefit from these water safety improvements, enhancing public health and infrastructure resilience.
The State of Ohio has begun distributing the first $65 million from its $110 million settlement with DuPont to support drinking water improvements in communities impacted by PFAS contamination.
The initial funding round will be used for remediation and infrastructure projects, including developing new drinking water sources, installing PFAS treatment systems, and connecting affected private wells to public water systems. The investments are expected to benefit more than 75,000 residents.
“Access to safe drinking water is essential for every Ohio community,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a news release. “These funding awards will be used to make critical improvements to local water systems that will protect public health and strengthen drinking water infrastructure for years to come.”
The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed in 2018 alleging that DuPont discharged perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and other PFAS compounds from its Washington Works facility in West Virginia into the air and the Ohio River, impacting communities in southeastern Ohio. The state argued the company was aware of the risks associated with the chemicals.
According to Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, which represented Ohio in the case, the funding distribution marks a key milestone in translating the settlement into tangible water infrastructure improvements.
“This is why we do this work,” said John Gilmour, co-chair of Kelley Drye’s Environmental practice, in a news release. “Delivering real results for impacted communities after six years of hard-fought litigation against DuPont and the tireless efforts of the Kelley Drye team is incredibly rewarding.”
State officials say the remaining settlement funds will be distributed in future phases as projects advance, continuing efforts to address PFAS contamination and improve drinking water reliability across affected communities.