EPA launches PFAS OUT initiative to accelerate drinking water response

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a new initiative aimed at helping water systems address PFAS contamination in drinking water ahead of federal compliance deadlines.

Announced by EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer, the PFAS OUTreach (PFAS OUT) initiative will proactively engage utilities, states, and local partners to reduce exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

“Protecting Americans from exposure to PFAS in drinking water is a priority for EPA. That’s why I’m thrilled to launch the PFAS OUT initiative to help water systems accelerate actions to reduce exposure to PFOA and PFOS,” said Kramer in a press release. “These contaminants are well studied, their health impacts are well understood. Through PFAS OUT, EPA will help protect public health by—for the very first time—proactively engaging with water systems, states, and other partners to address drinking water contamination.”

The initiative is designed to provide targeted outreach and support to approximately 3,000 drinking water systems nationwide known to face PFAS challenges—roughly 2% of systems across the U.S. Resources will include webinars, technical assistance, and guidance on accessing available funding programs.

EPA said the effort will place particular emphasis on small, rural, and disadvantaged communities that may lack the technical or financial capacity to address PFAS contamination on their own. All water systems will be able to access PFAS OUT resources, with additional support available through EPA’s Real WaterTA program.

PFAS OUT is intended to help utilities take early action to reduce exposure risks while preparing for compliance with enforceable drinking water standards in the coming years. The initiative also reflects EPA’s broader focus on cooperative federalism, emphasizing collaboration between federal, state, and local stakeholders.

The announcement builds on recent EPA actions to address emerging contaminants in drinking water, including the release of the draft Sixth Contaminant Candidate List, which for the first time includes microplastics and pharmaceuticals alongside PFAS and disinfection byproducts.

Through PFAS OUT and related efforts, EPA aims to accelerate risk reduction strategies and improve public health protections as utilities work toward long-term regulatory compliance.