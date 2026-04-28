EPA updates guidance on PFAS destruction and disposal methods

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released updated interim guidance outlining recommended approaches for the destruction and disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), providing states, utilities, and waste managers with new, science-based direction for handling the persistent contaminants.

The guidance reflects the latest available research and is intended to help reduce risks to human health and the environment as PFAS management becomes an increasing priority for water systems and regulators.

“Keeping Americans safe from PFAS exposure is a top priority and a key part of the Trump EPA’s unwavering commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “This updated guidance identifies approaches to manage PFAS waste using the best available gold-standard science, so communities across the country can be confident that these chemicals are being managed, disposed of and destroyed in ways that safeguard their health and their environment.”