EPA updates guidance on PFAS destruction and disposal methods

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released updated interim guidance outlining recommended approaches for the destruction and disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), providing states, utilities, and waste managers with new, science-based direction for handling the persistent contaminants.
The guidance reflects the latest available research and is intended to help reduce risks to human health and the environment as PFAS management becomes an increasing priority for water systems and regulators.
“Keeping Americans safe from PFAS exposure is a top priority and a key part of the Trump EPA’s unwavering commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “This updated guidance identifies approaches to manage PFAS waste using the best available gold-standard science, so communities across the country can be confident that these chemicals are being managed, disposed of and destroyed in ways that safeguard their health and their environment.”
Among the recommended approaches, EPA highlights three established technologies with lower potential for environmental release when properly implemented: use of Class I underground injection wells for long-term storage, disposal in Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)-regulated hazardous waste landfills, and destruction through hazardous waste combustors operating under controlled conditions to limit byproducts and air emissions.
The agency emphasized that technology selection should be based on site-specific conditions and that no single method is universally appropriate for all PFAS waste streams.
In addition to established methods, the updated guidance introduces a new evaluation framework for emerging PFAS destruction technologies. The framework is designed to support ongoing research and innovation by helping assess the safety and effectiveness of new treatment approaches as they are developed.
EPA is seeking public input on the interim guidance, with a 60-day comment period following publication in the Federal Register. Feedback will inform future updates as the agency continues to refine best practices for PFAS management.