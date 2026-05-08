EPA expected to revise portions of PFAS drinking water rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose revisions to portions of the federal PFAS drinking water rule finalized under the Biden administration, according to reporting from the Assoicated Press. The revisions include delaying compliance deadlines and rescinding limits for several less common compounds.

According to comments made by Jessica Kramer at a water conference in Washington, D.C., the agency plans to maintain the current 4 parts-per-trillion standards for PFOA and PFOS — the two most widely studied PFAS compounds — while extending the compliance deadline for utilities to 2031.

The agency is also expected to rescind and reconsider limits for several other PFAS compounds, including GenX substances, as well as standards for certain PFAS mixtures. EPA officials said the changes are intended to address concerns that portions of the original rulemaking process did not fully comply with requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“We need drinking water rules that are legally defensible,” Kramer said during the conference. “We need drinking water regulations that are not susceptible to legal challenge because the explicit process in the Safe Drinking Water Act wasn’t followed.”

The proposed revisions would reopen formal rulemaking and public comment processes for the affected contaminants. EPA officials have said the agency remains committed to helping utilities address PFAS contamination through technical assistance and federal funding support.