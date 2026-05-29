EPA awards $15.7 million for Southern California PFAS treatment projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $15.7 million in funding for seven PFAS treatment and remediation projects across Southern California, expanding federal investment in drinking water systems working to address contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

According to EPA, the funding will support groundwater treatment upgrades, PFAS removal systems and infrastructure improvements aimed at reducing exposure to the so-called “forever chemicals.” The announcement comes shortly after EPA unveiled an additional $77.3 million in Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities grant funding for California communities addressing PFAS and other contaminants.

Among the largest awards, Western Municipal Water District will receive approximately $6.45 million to rehabilitate and replace aging sewer lines to prevent PFAS-contaminated groundwater infiltration into the March Air Reserve Base sewer system. La Habra Heights County Water District was awarded $2.5 million to construct PFAS remediation and treatment systems at five groundwater wells, while Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will receive $2.1 million to build a new groundwater PFAS treatment facility at its existing S7 well.

Additional projects include:

Orange County Water District — $1.75 million for ion exchange treatment systems at Santa Ana Wells 27 and 28.

— $1.75 million for ion exchange treatment systems at Santa Ana Wells 27 and 28. City of Riverside — nearly $960,000 to modify the Palmyrita Water Treatment Plant for PFAS removal.

— nearly $960,000 to modify the Palmyrita Water Treatment Plant for PFAS removal. Santa Margarita Water District — nearly $960,000 for preliminary design work on the Ranch Water Filtration Plant supporting potable reuse efforts.

— nearly $960,000 for preliminary design work on the Ranch Water Filtration Plant supporting potable reuse efforts. City of South Gate — nearly $960,000 to treat four PFAS-impacted wells supplying more than half of the city’s water demand.

EPA said the funding supports its broader PFAS strategy, which includes treatment technology deployment, regulatory action and expanded technical assistance for utilities. The agency recently launched its PFAS OUT initiative focused on helping small and disadvantaged communities address PFAS contamination and prepare for compliance with federal drinking water standards.