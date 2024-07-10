Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority moves forward with PFAS treatment system

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority (FKAA) announced on July 9, 2024, that they will be moving forward with efforts to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) newly established National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for PFAS.

The finalized EPA regulation mandates Maximum Contaminate Levels (MCLs) for these substances in public water systems, with a compliance deadline set for 2029.

FKAA has allocated $100 million from its Capital Improvement Plan specifically for PFAS mitigation initiatives.

Part of FKAA’s strategy involves upgrades to the J. Robert Dean Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to reduce PFAS levels in accordance with the EPA’s NPDWR.

FKAA enlisted Carollo Engineers to lead the projects first phase, a comprehensive study exploring alternative, cost-effective treatment methods to meet PFAS and future regulatory requirements.

The study focused on integrating one or more of three treatment technologies—granular activated carbon, ion exchange and membrane treatment—into the existing 20 MGD WTP.

With phase two of the project recently underway, Carollo is designing a state-of-the-art nanofiltration facility at the WTP. This facility will feature advanced treatment methods, including sidestream ion exchange or granular activated carbon treatment. The design also includes a new injection well for the disposal of byproduct water from the treatment process.

Carollo will provide construction management services to support the project in addition to designing the advanced treatment system.

Following a 12-month design phase, construction of the new nanofiltration facility is anticipated to take 30-36 months.