  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment
    2. PFAs

    U.S. EPA and U.S. Army announce joint sampling project to detect PFAS contamination near Army installations

    July 30, 2024
    The U.S. EPA announced a joint project with the U.S. Army to detect PFAS in drinking water near Army facilities.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army announced on July 26, 2024, a joint project to conduct sampling and testing of private drinking water wells located near army installations for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

    This effort will inform Army remedial actions if results indicate that PFAS is found in drinking water, because PFAS contamination has spread and may potentially be impacting the drinking wells of nearby residents.

    The joint EPA-Army sampling and testing project, which is being implemented nationally, has identified a priority list of nine installations out of 235 locations. As initial work is completed, the EPA and Army will evaluate additional installations for expansion of the pilot.

    The EPA and Army are working in partnership to identify next steps to ensure the public remains safe from exposure to PFAS potentially originating from these installations.

    The installations scheduled for sampling under the program include:

    • Fort Novosel (Alabama)
    • Fort Hunter Liggett – Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (California)
    • Fort Stewart (Georgia)
    • Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield (Georgia)
    • Blue Grass Army Depot (Kentucky)
    • For Campbell (Kentucky and Tennessee)
    • Fort Liberty (North Carolina)
    • Fort Sill (Oklahoma)
    • McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (Oklahoma)

    If the sampling indicates that PFAS is present in groundwater or drinking water above the new Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) established by the EPA, then the Army will work with the EPA and state regulators to asses what additional actions are necessary to mitigate exposure.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track