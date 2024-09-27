U.S. EPA and Tucson airport sign agreement to protect major drinking water source

Responding to the threat of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the Tucson aquifer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered into an agreement with Tucson Airport Authority.

This agreement constitutes a proactive step to address contamination from the airport property, aiming to combat an ongoing threat to a primary drinking water source for the city of Tucson.

PFAS chemicals originating from the Tucson International Airport Area (TIAA) Superfund Site are threatening the water quality of the drinking water system managed by Tucson Water (the city of Tucson’s water department). The agreement being announced will help ensure the protection of the aquifer and address groundwater contamination.

The agreement, known as an Administrative Settlement Agreement and Order on Consent, requires Tucson Airport Authority to determine the nature and extent of PFAS contamination that the Authority is responsible for at the TIAA site, and whether cleanup action at or around the airport property is needed.

If so, the Authority must evaluate cleanup options to prevent, mitigate, and respond to the release or threatened release of PFAS at or from the airport property.

This agreement further motivates the Tucson Airport Authority to cooperate with others who are not parties to this agreement, such as Tucson Water and the Air Force, to prevent and mitigate impacts from PFAS.

The agreement between the EPA and Tucson Airport Authority, under sections 104, 106 and 122 of the Comprehensive Emergency Response, Compensation and Liability Act, also known as the Superfund Law, is a testament to the government’s commitment to addressing PFAS contamination.

The EPA will now just be a signatory but will actively oversee the work implemented because of the agreement, ensuring that the public’s health and the environment are protected.

Mike Montgomery, director of the EPA Pacific Southwest Region’s Superfund and Emergency Management Division, signed the agreement on September 20, 2024.