Calgon Carbon and American Water finalize agreement to support PFAS treatment in 10 states

Calgon Carbon and American Water jointly announced the signing of a nine-year exclusive supply contract providing granular activated carbon, equipment and reactivation services to more than 50 American Water sites across 10 states.

The announcement was made on January 15, 2025.

Calgon Carbon’s activated carbon products and services will continue to be used to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water for American Water customers across the U.S. through 2033.

“American Water remains steadfast in our commitment to protect our customers and the communities we serve by meeting or surpassing federal and local drinking water standards, including those regulations put forth by the U.S. EPA related to PFAS,” said M. Susan Hardwick, CEO, American Water, in a press release. “Our partnership with Calgon Carbon is a critical element in ensuring our facilities will continue to have the necessary equipment, supplies and ongoing services to comply with current PFAS regulations and do so in an environmentally responsible way.”

According to a press release, Calgon Carbon’s proprietary reactivation process has been demonstrated to destroy testable PFAS compounds to near non-detect levels. Compared to other methods of treatment, the reactivated carbon product also significantly reduces CO2 generation, making it an environmentally responsible process to minimize waste.

“Calgon Carbon and American Water share a similar vision to remove PFAS and to continue to deliver safe drinking water to people across the U.S. We are excited about this strategic partnership to supply our FILTRASORB® activated carbon and AquaKnight™ equipment to American Water as they tackle the PFAS problem and protect communities across the country from forever chemicals,” said Jenalle Brewer, senior vice president of drinking water solutions and global business development for Calgon Carbon, in a press release. “We also applaud their adoption of environmentally sound and cost-effective reactivation services, that keeps spent carbon out of landfills.”