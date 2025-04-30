Vancouver, Washington partners with Stantec to address PFAS contaminants in water supply

Stantec announced on April 30, 2025, it has been selected by the city of Vancouver, Washington, to design a treatment system to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from a high-volume water station.

The company will also provide engineering services during construction for the treatment facility at Vancouver’s Water Station 4, one of the first stations in the city’s water supply that will treat water for PFAS, according to a press release.

When complete, this PFAS filter system will treat up to 12.2 MGD.

“Water and wastewater utilities across the US are taking important action to treat PFAS in their water supply,” said Matt Travers, Stantec executive vice president and business operating unit leader, water, in a press release. “For the City of Vancouver, we’re leveraging the strengths of our regional team along with national practitioners to address this challenge, meet regulatory standards, and provide long-term safety and reliability in the community’s drinking water supply.”

On average, the City of Vancouver delivers 10.1 billion gallons per year of drinking water to more than 270,000 people in a 72-square mile service area. In 2023, the city started a program to test for and report PFAS in drinking water, discovering that upgrades were necessary to properly treat and reduce PFAS contaminants to meet anticipated state and federal regulations.

The company’s design will integrate the treatment system into the Water Station 4 site while keeping it functional and maintaining water supply for the city during construction. Treatment facility construction is expected to begin October 2025 and be completed in early 2028, over a year ahead of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliance deadline for public water systems.