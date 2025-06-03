Puraffinity signs its first commercial agreement for PFAS removal tech

Puraffinity announced that an agreement was signed with Envytech Solutions, which specializes in mobile water treatment in the Nordic region and a member of the Sortera Group – which operates across the Nordics and the UK. This follows a successful field pilot treating groundwater contaminated with aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a known source of PFAS pollution. The pilot project was part of a larger infrastructure remediation initiative.

“This milestone marks our transition from pilot projects to full-scale commercial deployment,” said Vincent Caillaud, CEO at Puraffinity, in a press release. “It validates years of R&D and customer collaboration. More importantly, it signals the beginning of a broader rollout as we address PFAS pollution across industries and geographies, allowing us to bring value to customers in their challenges to remove PFAS from water.’’

The deployment reduces Envytech’s current volume of 4000 L of Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) with just 200 L of Puraffinity’s Puratech G400, an advanced adsorbent media engineered for high selectivity and efficiency. As well as the significant reduction in material volume, it is estimated the company will benefit from an estimated 50% increase in lifespan, reducing system downtime and stretching replacement intervals. Lower labor and less waste handling cut operating costs, while the smaller system reduces capital expenditure.

The new solution also aligns with tightening global PFAS regulations. “We’ve demonstrated that PFAS removal can be cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable,” said Neal Megonnell, chief commercial officer, in a press release. “By helping our partners lower their operational footprint and costs, we’re not only solving a technical problem but also driving tangible progress toward environmental and regulatory goals.”

The field pilot confirmed that the product’s laboratory performance holds under real-world conditions, and delivers reliable PFAS removal even in complex water, with contact times reduced from 24 minutes to just 1 minute. The technology also offers modular scalability, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial wastewater and remediation sites to municipal water systems.

“Puratech G400 exceeded our performance expectations and will reduce the waste we generate,” said Erik Löfgren, sales manager at Envytech Solutions, in a press release. “It’s a vital upgrade as we push toward greener, more efficient operations.”

The product’s unique surface chemistry enables it to selectively capture a broad range of PFAS compounds, including both short- and long-chain variants. Its performance and adaptability make it a strong candidate for long-term, global deployment as PFAS regulations become more stringent.

The company is preparing for additional commercial rollouts across Europe and North America, working closely with partners in various sectors.