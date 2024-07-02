  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    California recycled water facilities reopen following upgrades

    July 2, 2024
    Ironhouse Sanitary District is reopening recycled water facilities following upgrades.
    Photo 33885090 © Goodluz | Dreamstime.com
    668312ff163e47556ad66388 Dreamstime Xxl 33885090

    The Ironhouse Sanitary District in California is reopening its Residential Recycled Water Fill Station to the community beginning July 1, 2024.

    The recycled water stations allow customers to take advantage of free recycled water through October 31, 2024.

    The station has undergone several upgrades and improvements since its closure in May 2023. Improvements include pressurizing and increasing the pipe size to 8-inches in diameter for better water flows, as well as adding signage and making the station more user-friendly.

    The upgrades allow Ironhouse to continue offering recycled water for outdoor watering needs while preserving drinking water and saving its customers money.

    The recycled fill station opened in 2015 to provide Oakley and Bethel Island residents with free recycled water. Customers can dispense up to 300 gallons of water per visit for personal use including watering trees, gardens and vegetables, as well as lawn irrigation, washing cars, cleaning outdoor furniture and washing hard surfaces.

    Before taking home recycled water, customers must complete a sign-up process that includes filling out a Resident Recycled Water Fill Station Agreement form and attending a brief 15-minute training.

    Additionally, customers located outside the service area can pay a $35 annual fee to gain access to Ironhouse’s recycled water.

    Ironhouse produces 2.6 million gallons of water daily, using a modern filtration and ultra-violet light process that uses zero chemicals. The treated water preserves the region’s water supply.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track

    Photo 302335256 © Peter Togel | Dreamstime.com
    Photo 320632759 © Kateryna Chyzhevska | Dreamstime.com
    Photo 21845559 © Adeliepenguin | Dreamstime.com

    Most Read

    Sponsored