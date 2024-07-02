California recycled water facilities reopen following upgrades

The Ironhouse Sanitary District in California is reopening its Residential Recycled Water Fill Station to the community beginning July 1, 2024.

The recycled water stations allow customers to take advantage of free recycled water through October 31, 2024.

The station has undergone several upgrades and improvements since its closure in May 2023. Improvements include pressurizing and increasing the pipe size to 8-inches in diameter for better water flows, as well as adding signage and making the station more user-friendly.

The upgrades allow Ironhouse to continue offering recycled water for outdoor watering needs while preserving drinking water and saving its customers money.

The recycled fill station opened in 2015 to provide Oakley and Bethel Island residents with free recycled water. Customers can dispense up to 300 gallons of water per visit for personal use including watering trees, gardens and vegetables, as well as lawn irrigation, washing cars, cleaning outdoor furniture and washing hard surfaces.

Before taking home recycled water, customers must complete a sign-up process that includes filling out a Resident Recycled Water Fill Station Agreement form and attending a brief 15-minute training.

Additionally, customers located outside the service area can pay a $35 annual fee to gain access to Ironhouse’s recycled water.

Ironhouse produces 2.6 million gallons of water daily, using a modern filtration and ultra-violet light process that uses zero chemicals. The treated water preserves the region’s water supply.