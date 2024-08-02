Flume selected to lead WRF residential water use study

Flume Water announced that the Water Research Foundation (WRF) has selected Flume to conduct the Residential End Uses of Water Study, Version3.

The research project will be the largest and most significant residential end-use study ever conducted in North America with over 50 utility partners, according to a press release.

The study is a comprehensive update to WRF’s 1999 and 2016 Residential End Uses of Water studies and will include water use data for over 100,000 households across the U.S. and Canada.

The Study will:

Explore where and how people use water in single-family and multi-family households including toilets, showers, faucets, clothes washers, irrigation and more.

Evaluate the efficiency of water use and how use patterns have changed over the past 25 years.

Compare indoor and outdoor residential water use across housing types and geographies.

Understanding residential water demands and usage trends is crucial for managing and supplying water. This data is essential for water users, utilities, planners, regulators, businesses, agriculture, manufacturers and governments.

Residential end-use data is fundamental for future planning, program and product development, and the long-term sustainability and resilience of North American communities.