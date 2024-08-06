  • Subscribe
    1. Drinking Water Treatment

    U.S. EPA partners with Niles, Ohio, for lead service line replacement

    Aug. 6, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has partnered with Niles, Ohio, to replace lead water pipes.
    Photo 49500418 © Fotosmile | Dreamstime.com
    66b0ff0a0d214bc480cc20f8 Dreamstime L 49500418

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on August 2, 2024, a collaboration with the city of Niles, Ohio, to help identify drinking water lead pipes, accelerate replacement and protect public health.

    The city of Niles is participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, a program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to help move the nation towards achieving 100% lead service line replacement.

    The Get the Lead Out initiative will provide technical assistance to approximately 200 communities nationwide.

    Under the initiative, the EPA will support the city of Niles with some critical first steps to lead pipe replacement including identifying lead pipes and educating the public about lead pipes.

    As a result, Niles is moving quickly to secure a lead-free future for all its residents. As a result of these efforts, the city of Niles will move quickly towards the goal of 100% lead-free pipes.

    Under the Lead and Copper Rules revisions, all public water utilities are required to prepare and maintain and inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024, or sooner if required by the state agency.

    Communities wishing to receive assistance with lead service line replacement can request assistance by completing the WaterTA request form on the EPA’s WaterTA website.

    Lead in drinking water can cause serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. The BIL invests $15 billion to replace lead pipes and deliver clean water across the U.S.

