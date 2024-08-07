Stantec completes design of demonstration facility for indirect potable reuse

Stantec announced on August 5, 2024, that design is now complete on an advanced water treatment (AWT) demonstration facility for the Palmdale Water District’s (PWD) Pure Water Antelope Valley indirect potable reuse program.

Stantec has served as the lead designer for the facility, and construction is set to begin summer 2024 following a groundbreaking that took place in June 2024.

The demonstration facility will serve as a place for public education, treatment evaluation, data collection and regulatory approval.

The information gathered from the demonstration facility over a 12-month period will inform the full-scale design of a 5 million gallon per day (MGD) AWT facility, which will be the cornerstone of Pure Water Antelope Valley.

The future full-scale AWT facility is expected to produce approximately 5 MGD of potable water using tertiary effluent from the Los Angeles County Sanitation District’s Palmdale Water Reclamation Plant.

Treated water will be injected into the local groundwater basin to replenish supply, prevent further land subsidence and help drought-proof the area.

Currently, the Palmdale Water District relies heavily on California’s State Water Project for its water supply.

Stantec is also supporting PWD with program management and funding efforts. The area served is a disadvantaged community, and Stantec’s funding team is helping PWD secure state and federal grants to help fund the Pure Water Antelope Valley program.