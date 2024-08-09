Corix Utilities helps Texas water system gain compliance after two decades of violations

Corix Utilities Texas announced on August 7, 2024, that they have effectively moved Burnet County’s Buena Vista Water System into compliance with state and federal standards after nearly two decades of violations.

As a result of continuing noncompliance, the water system was placed under state receivership in 2011, and Corix Utilities Texas acquired the system out of receivership in 2023.

Shortly after acquiring the system, Corix invested $1.3 million in repairs, replacements and installation of nearly half a mile of pipeline to connect Buena Vista customers to the fully compliant Lake Buchanan Water System.

By connecting the pipeline to the lake, Corix eliminated the need for the failing local treatment plant. This integration ensured compliance with water quality standards and significantly improved water pressure from sub-10 psi levels to a consistent 40 psi, meeting TCEQ requirements.

Corix also replaced booster pumps and storage tanks to increase water pressure and installed close to 135 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) meters to support accurate reads and stable usage. This work took one year to complete.

Between 2005 and 2023, the system received 178 violations and multiple boil water notices.

The Buena Vista Water System now meets all federal and state requirements based on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards.

Their latest annual water quality report can be found here.