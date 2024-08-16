Orange County Water District achieves record year of groundwater recharge

The Orange County Water District (OCWD) announced on August 5, 2024, a record-breaking accomplishment in groundwater recharge for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

OCWD announced that more than 90 billion gallons of water have been put back into the ground to further increase Orange County’s drinking water supply.

Fulfilled during July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the record year reflects the highest volume of water replenished into the district’s recharge basins in Anaheim and Orange since record keeping began in the 1940’s.

It is a result of OCWD’s comprehensive approach to managing the groundwater basin, which includes using diverse sources of water such as the Santa Ana River, stormwater capture, and recycled water from the Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), the world’s largest reuse facility, to refill the groundwater basin.

“Achieving this milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire staff, particularly our recharge operators in Anaheim,” said OCWD President Cathy Green in a press release. “Their commitment and expertise have been instrumental in maintain our mission of providing a reliable water supply for our communities.”